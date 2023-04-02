The decision by Bonner General Hospital in rural Idaho to close its obstetrics unit may be the canary in the coal mine for states like Wisconsin that rely on rural hospitals to provide basic health care services to many of its residents.

The Idaho hospital issued a statement listing a number of factors in its decision, including Idaho's legal and political climate. The hospital noted that highly respected and talented physicians are leaving the state and that recruiting replacements will be extraordinarily difficult. The statement also noted that the Idaho Legislature continues to introduce and pass bills that criminalize physicians for medical care nationally recognized as the standard of care.

Consequences for Idaho physicians providing the standard of care may include civil litigation and criminal prosecution, leading to jail time or fines.

Is this what Wisconsin residents want? Is this what we deserve?

If Republicans truly care about Wisconsinites and their quality of life, they should ensure that all of our citizens are able to get a nationally recognized standard of health care close to home. At a minimum, this means restoring a woman’s right to control her reproductive health care.

Barbara Arnold, Verona

The Mendota Marsh collection