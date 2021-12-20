Abortion will still be national issue -- Mark Koerner

A popular theory has it that if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe vs. Wade, abortion will become a state-level issue again -- not unlike crossbow hunting season and roadside rest areas.
But that will remain true for only a few months. After that, it's a fair bet that pro-life activists will pressure Congress to pass a Protect the Unborn Act, guaranteeing to every freshly fertilized egg the same civil rights as a 3-year-old child. For their part, pro-choice activists will try equally hard to push through a Woman's Free Choice Act, guaranteeing to every woman the legal right to have an abortion right up to the beginning of labor.
Whatever their differences, people on both sides of the debate appear to share a common assumption: Abortion is too important to be left to the states.
Abortion long ago became a national issue -- and will remain so. No Supreme Court decision can change that.
Mark Koerner, Madison