The April 18 State Journal included the column "GOP won’t win youth vote with culture war" by Boston College political science professor David Hopkins. The column mentioned former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, saying, "Walker blamed the recent defeat of a conservative candidate in a state Supreme Court race ... on ‘years of radical indoctrination on campus, in school, with social media, and throughout culture.'"

I disagree. With all due respect to our former governor, that deserves its own George W. Bushism: “undersimplification.” That horrific “contest,” if you can call it that, which featured such flowery endearments as “corrupt” and “baby killer” was over before it started because of the issue of abortion.

I would call it yet another in a string of unforced errors on the part of the stubborn state GOP. That’s why Janet Protasiewicz won, plain and simple. I'm not saying kids aren’t indoctrinated by TikTok and social media. They sure are. But that doesn’t explain an 11 percentage point margin of victory for Protasiewicz? Had Republicans been less obstinate, they’d have ran Judge Jennifer Dorow, and it would have been much closer.

So go ahead, Republicans, and put Donald Trump up there again, and let ol' Sleepy Joe beat him, again. Just don’t come crying to me about it.

Brady Palmer, Black River Falls

