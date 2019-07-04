Once again, letters to the editor are proclaiming that Jesus and/or real Christians believe abortion is the "murder" of the unborn.
But abortion was widely discussed and practiced during the period when Jesus preached and when the New Testament was written. Pagan, Jewish and Christian writers make hundreds of references to the practice. Christian writers tended to treat abortion as contraception, which they opposed because they thought sex was for procreation only.
But nowhere in the New Testament is either contraception or abortion discussed, much less condemned. Maybe this is because biblical law does not treat the unborn as people, nor does it attack non-procreative sex.
Just saying.
Jim Miller, Madison