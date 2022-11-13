Abortion stance led to Michels' loss -- Joe Tripalin

Gov. Tony Evers held on to the governorship, defeating Tim Michels in a tight race. Why did Michels lose this election? There are undoubtedly many reasons, but one is his extreme policy positions. Specifically, his stand on abortion.

He said he would not support abortions for any reasons including to protect the life of the mother, rape or incest. While people might not support abortions in general, it appears the majority support abortion to protect the life of the mother, rape or incest.

Republicans often challenge Democrats on their extreme positions, but then adopt their own extreme positions. Like it or not, abortion was on the ballot this election, and I am sure Michels lost on this issue.

I don't think most people would support making a woman carry a child to full term if it endangered her life. Yet that is what Michels endorsed. You can be pro-life without being radical. Republicans need to look at their own radical positions.

Joe Tripalin, McFarland