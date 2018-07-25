Abortion is morally and naturally wrong. It is unhealthy for the mother and obviously hurtful and fatal to the child.
The alternative path of the completion of the pregnancy and either keeping or allowing adoption is the humane, morally right and beneficial choice for everyone. But who should make this momentous decision? The mother is only the custodian of the baby -- she does not own it. That would be slavery.
Her responsibility is to care for the developing child. The father's responsibility is to care for the mother. We have two people with responsibilities, rights and an investment in the developing child's life. Yet I hear shrill voices demanding their choice -- “it's my body.”
Yes, it is your body, but the baby is not your property. You do not have the right to arbitrarily kill another person. You are not God, and you are not the only person invested in the life of the child. The father, the families of the mother and father, society at large and God the creator are all invested.
The answer to the question of who should decide is: no one. Abortion must not be an option. Analogous to the Wisconsin law prohibiting the death penalty, only the life path should be available to parents.
Don Hilbig, Beloit