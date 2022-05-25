Abortion should be left to states -- Mark Dunavan

In my lifetime, the U.S. Supreme Court has issued multiple monumental rulings that profoundly liberalized the nation's social order.

Those high court decisions would include the desegregation of schools, elimination of prayer in schools, interracial marriage and gay marriage. Though somewhat unpopular at the respective times of issuance, these rulings were eventually followed by widespread public acceptance.

But Roe v. Wade, adjudicated in 1973, was an outlier in terms of acceptance and soundness of legal logic and constitutional interpretation. Why was this landmark case so singular, unique and divisive? Quite simply -- because all of the other decisions were about how to live, and Roe was about death.

If the Supreme Court reverses Roe in the next few weeks, it is without question the proper legal decision. We are a large and diverse country. As a supporter of federalism, having individual states determining abortion rights is preferable to a national edict of "one size fits all."

Insofar as my personal preference on this matter, I would advocate banning abortion after 16 weeks of pregnancy except in cases of medical emergency and in cases of severe fetal abnormality.

Mark Dunavan, McFarland