Abortion probably breaks Jesus' heart -- John Voss

As a Christian, I found the Sept. 10 letter to the editor "Anti-abortion laws are not Christian" interesting.
While it may be true that Jesus did not directly address the issue of abortion, the Bible is clear in affirming that children are a valuable gift and blessing from God. It affirms they are worthy of being protected, whether inside the womb or outside the womb.
Stories such as Jochebed and Moses, Abraham and Isaac, Hannah and Samuel, and Mary, Joseph and Jesus himself attest to that.
Whether it be child abuse of a child who has been born, or abortion of an unborn child, those who are "pro-life," such as I am, believe defending the protection of children is a noble and Christ-honoring cause.
Pro-choice advocates like to define a pregnancy in terms of the word "embryo." I use the term "human being," and the technology of a sonogram bears that out, as does Psalm 139:13.
A pro-choice advocate is free to believe Jesus is OK with abortion. But I believe Jesus' heart is broken every time an unborn child's life is ended by abortion.
John Voss, Madison