Abortion occurred in Biblical times -- James E. Miller

A Sept. 10 letter to the editor "Anti-abortion laws are not Christian" said that abortion is not "dealt with anywhere in the whole Bible." This is not quite the case.

Anti-abortion laws are not Christian -- Margaret Benbow A new, controversial Texas law bans abortions after a heartbeat can be detected, around six weeks.

The status of the fetus is treated in Exodus 21:22-25. Traditional Rabbinic treatment of this passage consistently concludes that the pregnant mother is a full person, but the fetus is property. Therefore, abortion is acceptable in a variety of situations. Evangelical translations have tried to make this text speak otherwise -- but only if you ignore ancient context.

Meanwhile, the New Testament's silence on the topic is deafening, especially if you know that abortion was widely discussed and practiced in the Roman Empire.

James E. Miller, Madison