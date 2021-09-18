 Skip to main content

Abortion occurred in Biblical times -- James E. Miller
A Sept. 10 letter to the editor "Anti-abortion laws are not Christian" said that abortion is not "dealt with anywhere in the whole Bible." This is not quite the case.

The status of the fetus is treated in Exodus 21:22-25. Traditional Rabbinic treatment of this passage consistently concludes that the pregnant mother is a full person, but the fetus is property. Therefore, abortion is acceptable in a variety of situations. Evangelical translations have tried to make this text speak otherwise -- but only if you ignore ancient context.

Meanwhile, the New Testament's silence on the topic is deafening, especially if you know that abortion was widely discussed and practiced in the Roman Empire.

James E. Miller, Madison

