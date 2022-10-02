Abortion must be a woman's choice -- Cathy Myers

The anti-abortion factions distrust women to make decisions about their own well-being.

Even a normal pregnancy can be dangerous for women, and women should be able to decide if they can physically and mentally accept the risk. Pregnancy resulting from rape or incest is the worst kind of trauma. The joy of a pregnancy can be destroyed by a severe or lethal abnormality in the fetus. The financial and social responsibilities of raising a child can be insurmountable.

The decision to have an abortion is highly personal and dependent on circumstances that the woman may have to face alone. So it should be her decision -- not ours, and not the government's. I trust women to make hard decisions like this.

To those who have had to make that decision, I am sorry that you were thrust into that position. It must have been very difficult. I also know that it’s my business only if you want it to be. Instead of cruelly forcing myself (or the government) into the decision, I choose to support you.

I encourage everyone to support women by voting for candidates who support a woman's right to control her own body.

Cathy Myers, Janesville