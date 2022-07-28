Abortion must be a medical decision -- Mark K Allen

The 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision placed abortion in the domain of medicine where it is best addressed. Justice Harry Blackmun's opinion relied on the best medical understanding of a pregnancy to provide legal guidance for the procedure.

Sunday's Wisconsin State Journal article, "1849 ban raises questions," reminds the reader of how complicated medical procedures and decisions can be when a pregnancy threatens the life of the mother. Many of these decisions must be made quickly by medical professionals and their patients. It is also important to understand that post miscarriage treatment can be very similar to procedures used in abortions.

Medical professionals serving pregnant women cannot practice with legislatures and attorneys looking over their shoulders. When the Supreme Court overturned Roe, it gave authority back to the states. The real challenge will be for states to use that authority in an effective manner that ensures doctors, and their patients can make the decisions without interference and second guessing.

Mark K. Allen, Madison