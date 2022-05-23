Abortion laws can't be based on faith -- Stephen Blake

In a recent story about the governor candidates' positions on abortion, I was struck by how devout the Republicans are. They all claim to be praying to end abortion, which brings me to my point.

The real issue is imposing a law based on a religious view. Catholics (all five justices in the majority on this draft are either Catholic or were raised Catholic) and others may believe life begins at conception. But not everyone does.

Since we live in a secular republic, how does prohibiting conduct based on a religious view square with religious freedom?

Besides that, Jehovah has no claim to being pro-life. I mean, he did drown every single person on the planet (except for the 900-year-old guy and his 600-year-old children) including, I assume, every pregnant woman, fetus, newborn, infant, toddler and teenager.

Stephen Blake, Oxford