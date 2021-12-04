Abortion isn't just for the fat cats -- Dan Thomson

The U.S. Supreme Court is considering a challenge to Roe v. Wade which could end abortion rights across much of the country.
Win or lose, the right will be energized to get out the vote in 2022. They will either be trying to protect their Supreme Court advantage or win the Legislature.
This is the most powerful wedge issue for conservatives. We progressives can't win against it politically, so let's finesse it. If a fat cat's daughter has an unwanted pregnancy, he simply sends her off by plane to somewhere abortion is legal. Publicly, the fat cat is anti-abortion, but he really doesn't care. The politicians he buys to fight abortion will fight for his one true issue, keeping his taxes down.
So let's act like fat cats and form our own foundation for women's rights. We should collect money to fund an organization that transports pregnant women who want abortions to clinics in states where they are legal.
We can expect crazy right-wingers to do anything they can think of to sabotage us. Still, it will dampen some political enthusiasm of the single-issue anti-abortion voters, and it will keep abortion an open option for all women.
Dan Thomson, Madison