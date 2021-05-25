Abortion isn't just about convenience -- Denise Beckfield

I was taken aback by Sunday's letter to the editor "Too many people support abortion," concerning Americans' views about access to abortion.

The letter highlighted a recent poll that found 59% of Americans believe abortion should be legal in most or all cases. The letter concluded that most Americans “think nothing of taking the life of an innocent child for the sake of convenience.”

The letter twists facts and seems unaware that not all Americans are Christian. Since 3.5 million American citizens are Muslim, for example, what the Bible has to say about abortion is not especially pertinent to that segment of the population.

Finally, I'd argue that circumstances surrounding women's decisions about abortion are rarely as black and white. I was once asked to meet with a mother and her 11-year-old daughter who was pregnant after having been repeatedly raped by a male relative. I was helping them consider their options. Having met with them only once, I don't know what they ultimately decided. But if this child opted to terminate her pregnancy, it was not for the sake of convenience.

Denise Beckfield, Verona