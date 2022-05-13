Abortion isn't an easy decision -- Denise Beckfield

No woman wants to be in a situation where she has to consider abortion.

Heart-wrenching situations arise when a woman has to consider ending a pregnancy. A woman is raped and discovers she is pregnant as a result. A woman learns that the fetus she is carrying suffers from a painful, untreatable condition. Or an 11-year-old child learns that she's pregnant after having been raped repeatedly by her uncle, as was the case for a patient I once saw.

Can anyone put themselves in these individuals' positions and know for certain what they would do? And do they feel no compassion for women in those circumstances?

I'd argue that situations are not always as black and white as they may seem from the outside, and that we'd all do well to heed the words of Matthew 7:1-3, loosely translated as, “Judge not, lest ye be judged.”

Denise Beckfield, Verona