Abortion isn't a right, it's murder -- Guy Flint

I have heard all the lies about abortion. Abortion is not a woman's right, except for medical reasons. It is the taking of any innocent life, worthy of all the love and support the Earth can give.

The consequences of not holding life sacred is horribly obvious to anyone with the courage to see. We see widespread drug addiction, criminal behavior, school shootings and homelessness. Many people looking for hope look to secular humanism or natural worship, without affirming the need for proper sexual conduct. Whatever changes we need, such as reducing alcohol consumption, sex must be honored by marriage.

Women are not respected by abortion. They are insulting God's greatest gift to them -- the ability to create another sacred being. The media should be more open to those who hold life in the womb sacred. Please end abortion.

Guy Flint, Madison