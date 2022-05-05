Abortion isn't a reasonable option -- Craig Schultz

Abortion isn’t a reasonable option

The question of whether terminating a life should ever be considered can be boiled down to two components. When is something alive, and when is a group of cells not just a group of cells. A reasonably educated fifth-grader would be able to answer both of these questions.

First, something is either alive or it is not. Something that is alive can change to become something that is not alive, but something that is not alive cannot automagically turn into something that is.

Second, once the group of cells that will make up the beginning stages of life of a human being are formed and joined during conception, what else can it be but a human being, just at a preliminary stage of development?

One might try to say that a group of cells is not a human being until some random point in time. But what else is it — a dog, cat, horse or stalk of corn?

One can try to make numerous emotionally charged claims that it is reasonable to take the life a human being (who has not committed any crime) only because the fetus can’t defend itself. But that’s reprehensible on its face.

Craig Schultz, Madison