Abortion is today's horrific institution -- Isaiah Carlson

Because of the current unrest centered on racism, America's history of slavery has come under scrutiny.
We are shocked to hear the excuses that slave owners used to justify their tyranny. Many said that African Americans were not human -- or if they were, that they were not equal. Society simply viewed them as property, and kept them for economic good and personal comfort. Many claimed that slaves might face a future of poverty and hardship if freed, and therefore should be enslaved. Thankfully, Americans with conscience and heart stood up and pulled down this horrific institution of slavery.
Unfortunately, the ideology of slavery did not fall with the institution.
We are too modernized to enslave our people today. Instead, we "abort" them. Many say that the unborn are not human -- or if they are, that they are not equal. Society views them simply as property, and throws them away if they cause detriment to the mother's economic good or personal comfort. Many claim that children might face a future of poverty and hardship if born, and therefore should be “aborted.”
Today, our country needs Americans with conscience and heart who will stand up and pull down this horrific institution of abortion.
Isaiah Carlson, Monroe
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!