Abortion is realm of the lawmakers -- Gregory Smith

The abortion issue is best answered by the Congress or state legislatures and not the courts.
People in this republic are more likely to accept a decision by a legislature on such a bitterly contested issue than what some see as a fiat issued by a few U.S. Supreme Court justices, as in the Roe v. Wade decision.
The Founders wisely intended that political questions would be handled by the legislative branch of government. The courts were to be exempt from politics so they wouldn't be tainted with the fiery emotions associated with issues that arouse citizens' political passions.
In 1963 Justice Hugo Black expressed that policy: "We have returned to the original constitutional proposition that courts do not substitute their social and economic beliefs for the judgment of legislative bodies, who are elected to pass laws."
In the Roe decision, the court abandoned that original constitutional policy. The result has been that the court has increasingly been pulled into politics, weakening its effectiveness and its credibility with about one half of the country.
The Roe decision was also extremely divisive. Even the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg felt the Roe decision was issued at the wrong time. Either amend the Constitution or pass statutes making abortion legal.