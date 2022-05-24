Abortion is none of men's business -- Brian Walter

Many of the letter to the editor complaining about abortion seem to be written by men.

Men have never and will never experience giving birth. Many men exclaim that people are being killed.

Is a seed a plant? Is an egg a bird? Is a cotton boll a pair of jeans? No, not really.

Maybe as husbands, politicians or judges, it simply is none of our business as men. Perhaps in the future men who are critical of legal abortion will expound on why women should not vote or have jobs or own property. I hope not.

Brian Walter, Madison