I would like to respond to the March 31 State Journal story "Flyer: 'Do not vote for her,'" about a pastor posting a bulletin urging parishioners not to vote for a specific Supreme Court candidate and whether that was illegal political campaigning.

It should be noted that elections of justices for the Wisconsin Supreme Court are nonpartisan. Why should St. Patrick’s Catholic Church be punished by a claim of being partisan in a nonpartisan event?

'Blatant electioneering': Wisconsin group calls for IRS investigation into Cottage Grove church "As a Catholic, I urge you, for the salvation of your soul; do not vote for her in the Supreme Court race on April 4," the pamphlet states.

The pastor has professed the moral truth that is found in the natural moral law available to all people of goodwill and right reason as well as to those who embrace the teaching of Jesus Christ as taught to his apostles. This teaching explicitly forbids abortion as stated in the Didache (the teaching of the 12 apostles) appearing in the second century.

Abortion was a moral issue long before it became a political issue. The attempt to categorize moral issues as exclusive matters of politics should be resisted. The parishioners of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church should not be punished for having had the moral truth presented to them.

Monsignor Roger J. Scheckel, Richland Center

