Celebrations ensued when 12 boys and their soccer coach were rescued from caves in Thailand last month. Several countries sent help to save those priceless lives, and one rescuer died.
In the United States, we are in a civil war tallying over 60 million fatalities of unborn citizens who are not allowed this nation's basic constitutional right to life. Our Founding Fathers penned that all persons are created equal. If so, does that mean unborn citizens are not human persons? ls personhood bestowed on them the second they are born, and only then are they protected by our laws until their natural death?
At the start of the 20th century a movement in eugenics began to deny personhood to minorities, immigrants, the poor, religious sects and others who were deemed unfit. Margaret Sanger, the founder of Planned Parenthood was associated with this movement.
We are accomplices in this war. We are supporting practices put in place by racists who ensure that nearly one third of the 60 million deaths were and continue to be black "nonpersons."
Investigate this genocide in the United States. Send help to the precious unborn and their parents in the loving arms of adoption.
Gail Boehm, Mauston