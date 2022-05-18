Abortion is about controlling women -- Susan Fiore

The GOP is waging a war on women.

They argue that abortion is murder and must be prohibited, yet they obstruct all attempts to pass sane gun control laws, despite continual mass shootings of schoolchildren (not to mention adults).

Weak and lazy men who haven't acquired the skills required in today's world are afraid to compete with women. Women have proven our competence in the military, in business, in higher education, in science and in space exploration.

This is not about abortion. It's about getting women back under their thumb.

We've earned our independence.

Susan Fiore, Verona