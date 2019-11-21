“Abortion rights are under siege,” declares Annie Laurie Gaylor in her Nov. 12 column "Overturn state law banning abortion." She goes on to preach, “No liberty is more primary than the right to control one’s own body, fertility and family size — and thereby one’s own destiny.” Pretty impassioned rhetoric.
Liberty is, of course, enshrined in our nation’s founding documents, the famous line being “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” found in the Declaration of Independence. Jefferson declared these rights to be “unalienable” or unable to be repealed by human laws.
Yet Gaylor overlooks that first right -- life -- to demand the liberty of enabling death through abortion. The pro-abortion crowd could be deemed an anti-life movement as they continue to abrogate the formerly unalienable right to life to foster their own bizarre sense of “liberty.”
Ron Dobie, Stoughton