Most of us live by a moral code from our heritage. Much of it is now codified in law and the Constitution, designed to protect those who can't protect themselves.

Picture the outrage when a child is abused by an adult or an animal is hurt by mistreatment. Yet when it comes to abortion, those same moral protections are denied a helpless baby.

Astonishingly, the current election hinges on the legality of abortion, yet nothing on the morality of denying a baby its very life is considered. What are the candidates' interpretations of our state constitution regarding abortion law? After all, that is what the court does. It does not make law -- that is the job of the Legislature.

The debate that hypes a woman's right to deny life to her own baby also denies the moral code that makes us all equal before the law. Our Founding Fathers clearly stated that all of us are created equal and that our inalienable rights include the right to life.

In this campaign, who speaks for our state's constitution? Who speaks for the baby's moral right to life. That would be Dan Kelly.

Donald Krueger, Portage

