Abortion cartoon ignore life of child -- Wayne Shockley

Phil Hands' editorial cartoon last Sunday claimed that the abortion debate is about the right of women to control their own bodies. That is seriously misleading. It leaves out the central object of the issue.

Hands on Wisconsin: Women's bodies are political battleground in Wisconsin Women's bodies have become a political battleground in Wisconsin in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.

As a supporter of the pro-life movement, let me recognize that, yes, a women has the right to control her own body. The problem is that another body is involved. The body of the unborn child is not her body. Her right to control her body does not extend to controlling another body, let alone killing that other body.

Pro-choice folks need to recognize that the humanity of the unborn child is the deciding question in the abortion issue. If the child is considered a human being -- as we pro-life folks insist -- then every pro-choice argument is negated.

We pro-life folks need to recognize that it is no small thing to require a woman, once pregnant, to carry her child and give birth. But the very life of another human being takes priority.

Wayne Shockley, Brooklyn