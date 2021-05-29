 Skip to main content
Abortion can't be an easy choice -- Diana Klang
I'm not a fan of abortion. I am pro-choice. I don't think I have the right to tell some desperate woman she can't have the procedure if she wants it.

Having it done will be something she (and her partner, if involved) will have to live with for the rest of their lives. It's her body and her choice.

But I do heartily agree it shouldn't be done as a method of birth control. Medications can prevent an unwanted pregnancy. If a woman finds herself in that position, have the baby and give it up for adoption. Many couples can't have their "own" babies.

Then there's the woman who will die if a pregnancy continues. Do the anti-abortion people want to adopt these babies should they survive to term?

If abortion is made illegal, I'll begin anew to pray for the women who end up dying because of a "back alley" procedure that went wrong. It's better those women have the procedure done in a safe and sterile manner.

I thank God I never had to choose. 

Diana Klang, Madison

