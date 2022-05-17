Abortion can limit population growth -- Richard Althouse

For millions of years we humans have been genetically programmed to reproduce via a time-sensitive, hormonally driven, relatively thoughtless instinct to reproduce in the interests of species survival. We have been very successful. More than 7 billion of us humans are now on our planet.

It is therefore understandable that threats to our reproductive process have triggered emotionally driven resistance that has facilitated moral extremism, encouraged the promotion of medical myths and lies -- even murder -- while ignoring easily accessible data about the negative consequences of unbridled reproduction and population growth such as social violence, crime, poverty and death.

Experts have claimed our planet can reasonably support 3 billion of us. In 2018, about 900,000 women in the U.S. elected to have an abortion. Over 3 million pregnant women chose not to. Instead of enjoying their "right to life," many of these children will be starved to death.

It is time for anti-abortion, right-to-life advocates to get woke about the social importance of abortion and recognize that women, not men, are responsible for population management in the interests of our children's and species' survival.

Abortion is not just a woman's right, it is a social necessity that benefits us all.

Richard Althouse, Verona