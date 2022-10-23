Abortion bans rob families of choice -- Vivian Creekmore

Every one of us has the right to bodily autonomy and to plan our own families. What right could be more fundamental?

Denying women this right forces them into pregnancy and parenthood. Unwanted pregnancy is physically, emotionally and financially devastating to a girl or woman and to her entire family.

The impact of an unplanned pregnancy lasts for years. The negative effects may last a lifetime as women are unable to take care of the family they already have, to prosper financially, to finish school and to make the best career decision. The consequences even include death from complications of pregnancy and childbirth -- especially now with abortion bans.

Every one of us deserves to have children when it is financially, emotionally and socially the best time for us. No birth control method is 100% effective, and people are not 100% reliable -- though we wish we were. Both children and adult women being raped is a cause of pregnancy.

Everyone deserves a chance to raise themselves out of poverty. Every child deserves to be well cared for. Every parent deserves the opportunity to take good care of all of their children.

Abortion bans are robbing families of this fundamental right. Vote for candidates who will protect choice.

Vivian Creekmore, Milton