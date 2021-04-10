Abortion bans limit free will -- Dan Knox

In considering the abortion arguments, some would equate aborting a fetus with sin and murder, justifying the removal of the free will of the woman over her own body.
But I look to biblical principle. We are all given free will -- either to dig our own graves with our teeth through unhealthy diet, smoking, drugs and alcohol, or to elect leaders who cause death through war, half-truths and propaganda. All of these lead to death from sin because of free will. Does that not show the creator God to be pro-choice?
He does not differentiate. Does he not allow all of it, the result of our free will, and is death not from sin all around us? To single out one class of person for removal of free will is to do something God does not do.
If it is in the Bible, I haven’t found where God shows more love for potential babies than for an impoverished, single mother.
Dan Knox, Albany