Abortion ban adds pain to tragedy -- Karen Etter Hale

A friend of ours has been trying to get pregnant for some time. She and her husband found out this fall that their much-wanted, long-awaited pregnancy was doomed, when the 12-week sonogram showed that the fetus had no skull (anencephaly) and would die either before or shortly after birth. Her doctor in Wisconsin could no longer terminate the pregnancy, and they had to scramble to find an out-of-state clinic, make an appointment and arrange time off to travel there and back.