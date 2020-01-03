Abomination is a fitting description -- Mark Quinn

In support of President Donald Trump, a letter to the editor Thursday titled "The president isn't an abomination" disagreed with State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands' depiction of President Trump in last Sunday's newspaper. The letter listed some of the president's accomplishments. With these accomplishments, the letter contended Trump couldn’t be an abomination.

You could make an argument that the president has not only accomplished little in his three years in office, but that his supposed accomplishments are either bloated or simply false.

Here are just a few examples of Trump’s behavior that fits the description of abomination:

His bragging of grabbing women in their private parts.

His mimicking of disabled people.

His demeaning comments about non-white congresswomen, telling them to leave the country -- even though most were born here and all are American citizens.

His suggestion that Mexicans coming north are rapists.