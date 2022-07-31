Abbas will lead with integrity -- Masood Akhtar

As a businessman and an activist, I have known Syed Abbas for nearly a decade. Leaders can use two very different political strategies to win an election: divide and conquer or and unite and serve.

As a member and president of the Madison City Council, Abbas has clearly shown his ability to unite and serve all people, regardless of their ethnicity, color, religion, sexual orientation and even political affiliation.

He strongly believes that diversity is our country’s strength, unity is our country’s power, and the U.S. Constitution is our country’s hope. Abbas leads with conviction and principles. He has courage, integrity, honesty, character, and strongly believes in American values: Liberty, equality and justice for all.

Abbas will work tirelessly for our economy, reproductive rights, our climate, criminal justice, and education because he is very concerned about the well-being of all Wisconsinites, particularly our next generation.

He believes passionately in public service with full transparency, accountability, and ethics, and will bring global, national and local perspectives to solving complex problems in a thoughtful way.

Abbas has earned a well-deserved reputation as a laser-focused trusted leader.

Therefore, it is my distinct honor and pleasure to join other highly credible and well-respected leaders in endorsing Abbas.

Masood Akhtar, Madison