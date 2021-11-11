Aaron Rodgers right to question vaccine -- John Voss

The letter in Saturday's State Journal "Fine Rodgers for risky behavior" was remarkable. It was about the COVID-19 vaccines, saying they are not harmful, provide full protection and are safe and effective.

When I got fully vaccinated several months ago, I was told the Pfizer vaccine would not provide 100% protection against me contracting the virus (nor would the other two vaccines).

Since then, "science" has shown vaccinated people can contract COVID-19 and infect other people. "Science" has also cast doubt on the efficacy of the vaccines past six months, and a booster shot was therefore recommended (I got one). Side effects following vaccination have created legitimate concerns about the vaccines' safety.

It seems clear to me that legitimate issues do indeed surround the vaccine. To say none exists seems like misinformation to me. I am frustrated that natural immunity and alternative treatments for COVID-19 have received such disrespect within the liberal health care community.