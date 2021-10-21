Aaron Rodgers is a gamer, not embarrassing -- Michael Wissen

I disagree with the letter to the editor in Tuesday's State Journal titled "Rodgers' behavior was embarrassing," about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers belittling Chicago Bears fans during last Sunday's game.

Rodgers stuck up for his team and all Green Bay Packers fans across the country.

After scoring the touchdown that sealed the game, Rodgers was responding to a Bears fan giving him the middle finger from both her hands (the double bird) right in front of him.

In this intense moment of a heated Bears-Packers game (the biggest rivalry in professional football), he just responded to her distasteful action.

This was a big game. Green Bay had just secured a two-game lead in the division with a win, rather than ending up tied with the Bears if the Packers had lost. Rodgers is super competitive, and one cannot fault him for that. Calling him embarrassing -- now that is distasteful.

Michael Wissen, Madison