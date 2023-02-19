Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers apparently will decide on his NFL future after a "darkness" retreat. Some would say he has been on a "darkness" retreat ever since he opened his mouth and shared his opinion with us on the pressing issues of today.

What happened to the Rodgers who earlier in his career tried to bring players, coaches and fans together on issues of race, equality and fairness. I say goodbye to Rodgers, good riddance and don't let the door slam you on your way out.