"And this year's Oscar for most dramatic performance goes to, the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers." Yup, another spring of reruns.

The supporting Oscar goes to the management of the Packers organization. How gullible do they think the Packers fans are? Is Rodgers going to retire? Will he be traded? Will he come back with a new contract? His $60 million contract for 2023 does not allow much for his teammates, when considering the salary cap.

This is not all new. Didn't we go through several years of this with his predecessor, Brett Favre, and how destructive was that? Jordan Love has paid his dues. It's time the Packers gave him a chance. Get rid of all this game playing and focus on the team.

David F. Olson, Fitchburg

The Mendota Marsh collection