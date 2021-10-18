Aaron Rodgers' behavior was embarrassing -- Irwin Kass

A good sport is someone who is humble in victory and gracious in defeat. Kids look up to athletes as role models.
When Aaron Rodgers belittled Chicago Bears fans on Sunday, he embarrassed Packers fans everywhere. Bart Starr used to beat the Bears often, too. But he did it with class, never bragging when he won. And he had no excuses the few times he lost. He was a professional.
Rodgers eventual Hall of Fame enshrinement may not wipe away the stain of what he did in Chicago. He needs to do more. His commercials seem to be on every channel. Maybe he can find time to do a commercial on good sportsmanship.
That’s the least he can do to show young athletes the better way to behave at all times.
Irwin Kass, Madison