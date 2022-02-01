Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady milk media frenzy — David F. Olson

We're off! Prepare yourself for a media frenzy created by the two MVP quarterbacks nearing retirement age.

Both Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are qualified pros at tweaking media coverage for themselves. Both will milk their pending decisions for weeks -- perhaps months. We spent an entire summer second-guessing Rodgers' threats to leave the Green Bay Packers right up to the week before the season started. Yes, he's at it again, leaving the speculation to the press concerning his plans for next year.

Brady, of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is also milking the media as to his retirement. This all could be easily avoided by making a definitive statement to the public about each player's intentions. But what fun would that be? It would deny them not hearing their name 24/7 and make them irrelevant in the sports world.

David F. Olson, Fitchburg