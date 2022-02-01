 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady milk media frenzy — David F. Olson
top story
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady milk media frenzy — David F. Olson

  • 0

We're off! Prepare yourself for a media frenzy created by the two MVP quarterbacks nearing retirement age.

Both Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are qualified pros at tweaking media coverage for themselves. Both will milk their pending decisions for weeks -- perhaps months. We spent an entire summer second-guessing Rodgers' threats to leave the Green Bay Packers right up to the week before the season started. Yes, he's at it again, leaving the speculation to the press concerning his plans for next year.

Brady, of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is also milking the media as to his retirement. This all could be easily avoided by making a definitive statement to the public about each player's intentions. But what fun would that be? It would deny them not hearing their name 24/7 and make them irrelevant in the sports world.

David F. Olson, Fitchburg 

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics