Gov. Scott Walker has been talking a lot about his legacy at the end of eight years in office, but his decisions in the coming days will do as much to determine his legacy as the last eight years have.
Gov. Walker has the opportunity to veto bills recently passed in the middle of the night by Republicans to weaken the offices of governor and attorney general. In doing so, he would preserve the balance of power between branches government, leave office as a staunch protector of his branch, and leave a legacy of putting what's right for Wisconsin ahead of the might of a single party.
It would be, as he likes to say, bold leadership.
It would also be a smart career move. Gov. Walker has a long career in front of him, one in which he should want to be considered for national leadership positions. These bills are a national story right now, with millions watching.
In the long run, democratic norms will prevail over the short-term interests of partisan rancor. Walker can overcome the wall of national scrutiny that stopped him in 2016 by vetoing these bills and leaving office poised for leadership beyond today's Wisconsin.
Jonathan Senchyne, Madison