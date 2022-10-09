A vote for Tony Evers protects elections --Doug Bradley

Throughout its history the United States has confronted challenges: the Civil War, the Great Depression, two world wars, the Vietnam War and more. But through it all, we as a nation have endured -- and our democracy has been sustained.

Now our democracy is under threat -- not from a foreign enemy, but from "big lie" Republicans. Following the 2020 election -- one of the most secure in history, according to the Department of Homeland Security -- they and their allies have repeatedly attacked our election system to undermine democracy

These Republicans question the legitimacy of the 2020 election with no evidence. Here in Wisconsin, the Republican-led Legislature wasted more than $1 million only to discover no evidence of fraud.

Thanks to Gov. Tony Evers, who has vetoed bills and fought lawsuits aimed at limiting voting rights, democracy remains viable in Wisconsin. He is the only person standing in the way of election-denying Republicans who want to take away our fundamental right to vote.

When I joined the U.S. Army in 1970, I took an oath to support and defend our democracy and its Constitution. That’s what Gov. Evers is doing, and we must reelect him to ensure that future Wisconsin elections are free and fair, and that every vote is counted.

Doug Bradley, Madison