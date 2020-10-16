 Skip to main content
A vote for climate is vote for farmers -- Alyson Schmeisser
A vote for climate is vote for farmers -- Alyson Schmeisser

A bumper crop of signs is springing up in our yards these days. My favorites are the ones asking us to support our local farmers. Yes. Let’s do that.

Our Wisconsin farmers are struggling against erratic pricing, tariff barriers, federal aid that goes mostly to the largest farms (and a secretary of Agriculture who says that’s just the American way: Get big or get out). As a result, we have lost an enormous number of our family farms.

And that’s not all. The Wisconsin Farmers Union recently acknowledged that the most serious problem facing sustainable farming is climate change. As our scientists have warned, our farmers now face wild swings in temperature and rainfall, making it harder to plant in the spring and harvest in the fall, for example. When our food supply suffers, we all suffer.

We need policies that help farmers transition to sustainable practices that keep carbon in the soil. It’s a win-win. Farmers get financial incentives, and we all get closer to containing the climate crisis.

So, what can we non-farmers do? Eat cheese, sure. But let’s also elect people who accept their responsibility to be bipartisan problem solvers. A vote for climate solutions is a vote for our farmers.

Alyson Schmeisser, Lake Mills

