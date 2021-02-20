 Skip to main content
A trolley may work Downtown -- Mike Klune
A lot of people are chattering about making State Street in Madison a true pedestrian mall without buses on the street.

Many of the concerns I have read about taking buses off State Street seem like small hurdles that, with a little study and creative thought, could be overcome with a viable solution.

My wife and I have been to both the Pearl Street pedestrian mall in Boulder, Colorado, and the 16th Street Mall in downtown Denver, Colorado, which allows free buses and runs from the train station to the state Capitol. From a pedestrian point of view, Pearl Street pedestrian mall is far more relaxing: It offers plenty of room to stroll. Restaurants can stretch their outdoor seating areas. Street performers have lots of room for their audiences. Parents can worry less about their children straying off into harm's way.

Currently, many bus routes traverse the upper part of State Street in Madison during weekdays. Most just seem to follow one another. This seems like an inefficient use of transit and is detrimental to the State Street experience.

Perhaps a compromise would be a dedicated and free trolley to loop the Capitol Square, go down State Street and take a loop to the Kohl Center. Make sure it is a none-fossil fuel vehicle.

A electric train trolley similar to this was proposed many years ago. An unguided trolley would have less upfront costs and perhaps be less political.

Mike Klune, McFarland

