I have a simple solution to deter car theft: Make car owners responsible for the cost incurred by law enforcement in the recovery of their stolen vehicle if it is proven the car owner has done one or all of the following:
- Left the vehicle unlocked.
- Left their keys or key fob in the vehicle.
- The vehicle is left unattended and running.
Taking it one step further would be that your car insurance is voided if any of the above three criteria is met.
This just may be a simple solution to eliminating car theft or vastly reducing the number of car thefts. After all, it appears that many of the thefts are plain and simple opportunistic.
Wayne Kjar, Madison