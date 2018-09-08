I have a quiz for my friends who find the proposed removal of the United Daughters of the Confederacy monument from Forest Hill Cemetery to be disrespectful of the dead.
1. Name all 16 of your great-great-great-grandfathers.
2. Have you visited each of their graves within the last 10 years?
3. Are each of their graves well-tended with their monuments in good repair and legible?
Next, make the short trip to Forest Hill and carefully examine the monument. From the information on the monument, answer the following:
4. Identify the hometown of each man buried near the monument (home state is not precise enough).
5. Identify whether each man did or did not own slaves.
6. Identify the specific reason that motivated each man to join the Confederate cause.
7. Describe the general character of each man.
Simplistic generalizations make for dull biography, and bad history. Using those same generalizations to "honor" the dead deprives them of the self-determination they enjoyed in life and is the ultimate disrespect.
Paul Sherman, Madison