A new era of rail travel is upon us -- Bruce McClellin

Amtrak says 70% of Americans have homes in 11 emerging megaregions, including the Great Lakes area. No wonder Amtrak wants to bring passenger service to Madison, with a later hopeful expansion to the Twin Cities, linking communities currently without service. Doing so should be effective and efficient.

The Hiawatha is Amtrak's busiest Midwest route. Ridership from Chicago to Milwaukee was nearly 900,000 in fiscal year 2019 before the pandemic slashed it. Ridership in fiscal year 2022 was climbing back up.

The historic Wisconsin route was more extensive, and Amtrak aims to make it so again. At least two Wisconsin cities plus Madison are seeking permission to build fully funded Hiawatha stations with federal grants. Other communities in Wisconsin and Illinois may still do the same.

Sun Prairie is the key city for a second station in greater Madison. One Illinois commentator described an Amtrak station as an "economic engine" for the community. Amtrak hopes to run Hiawatha trains from Chicago to a new terminal in Green Bay and from Chicago to the Twin Cities via two Wisconsin intercity routes.

America's megaregions may be approaching a new golden age. The Hiawatha brand was created during the 20th century's golden age of rail travel.

Bruce McClellin, Madison

