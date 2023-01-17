A modest proposal for cigarette taxes -- Dan Johnson

Under former Gov. Scott Walker's regime, a fee was imposed on hybrid and electric vehicles. The perverted rationale for this was that these vehicles were not consuming enough gasoline and therefore not paying enough in gas taxes. This was enacted despite the obvious environmental benefits of fuel-efficient vehicles.

Wednesday's State Journal article "Cost savings offset decline in revenue" reported that cigarette tax revenues have dropped from $644 million to $482 million in the last 12 or so years. This is largely due to a large drop in adult smokers over that period. Following the dubious reasoning for the tax on vehicular hybrids, I suggest that Wisconsin enact measures that encourage more people to take up smoking to recoup the lost revenue.

Apologies to Johnathan Swift's "A Modest Proposal," in which he satirically suggested that the impoverished Irish might prevent their children from being a burden to their parents or country by selling them as food for the rich.

Dan Johnson, Middleton

