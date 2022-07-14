 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

A mailbox is just like a drop box — John Roberts

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled that using drop boxes for ballot collection is illegal. Instead, "absentee ballots must be delivered by mail or in person to a local clerk’s office or designated alternate site."

The dictionary definition of a drop box is a secured receptacle into which items such as returned books can be deposited. So the Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled that we cannot use a “drop box” for voting, but we can use a mailbox that is by definition a “drop box.” Does this make sense to anybody?

I am starting to understand where retired Supreme Court Judge Michael Gableman received his logic training. This is just plain embarrassing for everyone in Wisconsin.

John Roberts, Oregon

