A mailbox is just like a drop box — John Roberts

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled that using drop boxes for ballot collection is illegal. Instead, " absentee ballots must be delivered by mail or in person to a local clerk’s office or designated alternate site ."

The dictionary definition of a drop box is a secured receptacle into which items such as returned books can be deposited. So the Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled that we cannot use a “drop box” for voting, but we can use a mailbox that is by definition a “drop box.” Does this make sense to anybody?