I'm becoming completely disgusted with the extreme lack of respect that we as human beings have toward others.
We wonder why so many people walk around this earth, wondering what it would be like to cast off this mortal coil and see what the other side looks like. Yes, I'm talking about suicide.
We don’t treat people with mental illnesses right in this country. And by the time we realize anything is wrong, they either go insane or they take their own lives. We are social creatures, which means we require the company of others to complete our lives.
When I hear that someone I know is suicidal, I try to be there for them, lend a hand and start a conversation. This is what we all need to do. Maybe the next person thinking of picking up a gun just needs to be loved. Maybe something happened to them, and maybe that damage can be undone by a little love and compassion.
If more love existed in the world, evil would not be able to get in.
Samuel Ludke, Stevens Point