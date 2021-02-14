 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A limerick for this pandemic -- Roger Brooks
0 comments

A limerick for this pandemic -- Roger Brooks

  • 0

Please excuse my crazy polemic,

But restrictions are becoming endemic.

I’m stuck in my home,

It’s my catacomb.

Will we ever get past this pandemic?

Roger Brooks, Madison

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics